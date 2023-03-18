Huerter (knee) is out Saturday against the Wizards, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Huerter was diagnosed with a mild strain to the popliteus muscle in his knee Friday after suffering the injury six minutes into Thursday's game against the Nets. Saturday's absence will be the shooting guard's first since Jan. 13. In his place, Kessler Edwards and Terence Davis could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: MRI comes back clean, day-to-day•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Undergoing MRI on Friday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Will not return•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Questionable to return•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Runs hot from deep in loss•