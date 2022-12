Huerter (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Raptors, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter is missing his first game of the season Wednesday. He's been crucial to the Kings' gameplan, with the sharpshooter scoring 15.3 points per game while hitting 41.0 percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Malik Monk and Terence Davis.