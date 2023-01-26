Huerter recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Raptors.

Though the Kings got blown out Wednesday, Huerter enjoyed a solid all-around game, leading the team in scoring while adding four boards, four dimes, a block and a steal. He did most of his offensive work from deep, knocking down five of nine attempts from three-point range. It was the seventh time this season he's converted five or more shots from deep in a game, and he's averaging a career-best 2.8 triples per contest on the campaign.