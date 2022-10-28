Huerter is at practice Friday after sitting out most of the second half of Thursday's game versus Memphis with a shoulder issue, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Despite only playing 19 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Grizzlies, Huerter appears to have avoided any long-term injury. Huerter is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Heat.
