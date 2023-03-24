Huerter (knee) said at the Kings' morning shootaround that the plan is for him to play Friday night against the Suns, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter has missed three straight games due to a left knee strain and is officially listed as questionable, but he returned to practice Thursday and participated in shootaround Friday morning. If he's cleared, it's possible the sharpshooter's minutes are monitored closely, but he'd presumably still operate as a starter. Before the injury, Huerter had scored in double figures in seven of his past eight appearances, averaging 19.8 points on 57.0 percent shooting during that stretch.