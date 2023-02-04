Huerter chipped in 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Pacers.

Huerter notched a season-high four steals, putting together a well-rounded performance. His production has been up and down over the past two weeks, culminating in what has been fringe top-120 value in nine-category formats. He is seeing at least 30 minutes on most nights and with the Kings pushing hard to make the playoffs, his role should continue to stick ROS.