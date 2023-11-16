Huerter finished Wednesday's 125-110 victory over the Lakers with 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.

Though Huerter was slow out of the gate this season, he's caught fire of late and has strung together three straight games of 20-plus points. It's essential for the Kings to have a productive complement to De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt, and Huerter is delivering at the moment. Considering Huerter's recent three-game offensive explosion has come on the back of 60.9 percent shooting from the field and 53.3 percent shooting from three-point range, fantasy managers should expect a downturn in his offensive numbers sooner rather than later.