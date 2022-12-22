Huerter accumulated 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 134-120 win over the Lakers.

Huerter never fully reached his potential over four seasons with Atlanta, but he's found a starting role and increased production with the Kings. Although his numbers have jumped around a bit recently, Wednesday's effort is an indication that he might be back on track. He has the upside for this kind of performance with six games of 20-plus points so far this season.