Huerter (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter missed Sacramento's preseason finale on Friday but was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Monday. The 24-year-old was seen doing push-ups instead of sprints at practice, indicating he may not be 100 percent quite yet. While his status is up in the air for Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers, Huerter remains the intended starting shooting guard for the upcoming campaign.