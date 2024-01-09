Huerter wore a black jersey during Monday's practice, indicating a possible return to the starting lineup, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After averaging 6.4 points on 36.0 percent shooting across an 11-game stretch, Huerter was benched in favor of Chris Duarte ahead of a Dec. 31 blowout win over Memphis. Huerter scored in single digits in each of his first four bench appearances, but he posted 17 points (6-10 FG) during Sunday's loss to New Orleans and played hard at the end of a blowout. Coming into the 2023-24 campaign, Huerter had averaged at least 2.0 made three-pointers per game in four straight seasons, including a career-high 2.7 last year, but it's been a struggle for him thus far, averaging just 9.9 points and 1.8 made triples per game -- his worst marks since his rookie campaign. Even if Huerter returns to form, he's best utilized as a three-point specialist in fantasy.