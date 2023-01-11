Huerter is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets due to a non-COVID illness.
Huerter is questionable to miss just his second game of the season Wednesday. His potential absence could give Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis an opportunity for extended minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Keeps production going in loss•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Good to go against Utah•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Solid line in 32 minutes•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Season-high 30 points in win•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Strong shooting continues in loss•