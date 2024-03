Huerter (leg) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter is in danger of missing his second straight game due to a bruised right leg. More light should be shed on his status once he begins to test his leg out during pregame warmups. If he is ultimately unable to play, Chris Duarte and Keon Ellis are prime candidates to benefit from his absence.