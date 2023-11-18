Huerter (finger) is questionable to play Sunday versus Dallas.
Huerter is dealing with a left finger sprain. He has yet to miss a game this season, but Colby Jones was recalled from Sacramento's G League affiliate Saturday, which could be ominous foreshadowing for Huerter's availability Sunday.
