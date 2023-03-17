Huerter is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Nets due to a right knee injury, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.
The fact that Huerter left the game, went to the locker room and received a questionable tag isn't encouraging. If he can't return, then Malik Monk and Terence Davis would be in line for bigger roles.
