Huerter provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-11 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks.

Huerter drained a season-high eight threes in Monday's loss and reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last seven appearances. Even though he plays a secondary role on offense behind Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, Huerter is averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from deep since the league resumed following the All-Star break.