Huerter notched 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 122-113 victory over the Pistons.

After missing one game (ankle), Huerter played well in 29 minutes on Friday night. It was a typical line for the 24-year-old guard who is averaging 15.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting this season, both of which are career highs.