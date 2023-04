Huerter (knee) has been ruled out for Friday against the Warriors according to Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California.

The Kings have secured their homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs and will sit De'Aaron Fox (ankle, rest) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle, rest) as well. Davion Mitchell (knee) and Malik Monk (leg) have been given the green light to play, and we could see Terence Davis play a good chunk of minutes as well.