Huerter (shoulder) won't play Monday against the Nuggets.
Huerter was previously listed as doubtful and was not present at the morning shootaround. The Kings consider him day-to-day, so it's possible he could return Thursday against the Lakers. Keon Ellis and Colby Jones are candidates to see increased run Monday.
