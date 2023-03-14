Huerter provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-11 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 28 minutes during Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks.

The eight triples were a new career high for Huerter, who reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his last seven appearances. Even though he plays a secondary role on offense behind Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, Huerter is averaging 17.0 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from deep since the All-Star break.