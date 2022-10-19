Huerter (ankle) told the media he'll play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against Portland, James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento reports.

Huerter was listed as questionable coming into the day due to a sore left ankle, but he assured reporters that it won't keep him out of the lineup on Opening Night. The ex-Hawk is expected to hold down the starting shooting guard spot alongside De'Aaron Fox to begin the season. Huerter closed last season averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 made threes per contest.