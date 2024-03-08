Huerter ended Thursday's 131-129 victory over the Spurs with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 16 minutes.

From Jan. 14 through Feb. 26, Huerter averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals-plus-blocks while shooting 43.7 percent from deep. However, since then, the sharpshooter is averaging just 5.2 points in 20.4 minutes per game while shooting 32.4 percent from the field. If his shot isn't falling, coach Mike Brown tends to give more minutes to Keon Ellis, Davion Mitchell and/or Chris Duarte, but if they continue to split time, none of the Kings' backup guards will have fantasy value.