Huerter notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 114-106 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Huerter couldn't find any rhythm from deep for a second straight game, but he was still able to make an impact in the scoring column by showing off his versatility. The Maryland product also recorded at least one mark in each defensive category and was one of five Kings to grab at least five boards in the Game 2 victory.