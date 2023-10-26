Huerter posted seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 victory over the Jazz.

Huerter made some appearances off the bench during the preseason but unsurprisingly claimed a starting role during Wednesday's regular-season opener. Although Chris Duarte is also available to begin the 2023-24 campaign, Huerter should continue to have a starting role for the Kings after averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.4 minutes per game last year.