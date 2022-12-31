Huerter recorded 30 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 126-125 win over Utah.

Huerter went 5-of-8 from the field for 12 first-half points before taking just two shots in the third quarter. The Kings' guard came alive in the final period with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three to help propel Sacramento to a one-point win at home. Huerter scored a team and season-high 30 points in the contest while hitting six threes for just the third time in his 2022-2023 campaign.