Huerter closed with 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to Portland.

If Wednesday's game is any indication, Huerter has landed in a plum spot with the Kings. Huerter consistently played around 30 minutes and was a starter roughly two-thirds of the time during his four-year tenure with Atlanta. Due to his sharpshooting skills beyond the arc, Huerter fits the mold left by Buddy Hield. Although there is ample competition on the depth chart, it appears that the 24-year-old will have the first shot at the off-guard position.