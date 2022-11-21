Huerter racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 137-129 win over the Pistons.

Huerter made five of his season-high 10 baskets in the fourth quarter and scored 13 points as Sacramento pulled away for the victory. The strong performance ended a seven-game streak in which he scored under 20 points in each contest. For the year he's made an astounding 51.0 percent of his three-point tries while attempting 7.1 threes per game.