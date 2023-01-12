Huerter (illness) will not suit up for Wednesday's tilt against the Rockets, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter was initially tabbed as questionable for Wednesday's contest and will miss just his second game of the season with a non-COVID illness. In his stead, Malik Monk and Terence Davis should see expanded roles. Huerter's next chance to play comes Friday in a rematch with Houston.