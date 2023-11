Huerter registered 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-123 victory over Golden State.

Huerter's sprained finger seemed to affect him for three games following his one-game absence, but his shot looked much sharper in Wednesday's win, which catapulted the Kings into the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. Huerter also matched a season-high nine rebounds in the victory.