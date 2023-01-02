Huerter ended with 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Grizzlies.
Huerter's multi-category stat lines have been invaluable to the Kings, and the success with his new team is one of the most notable fantasy -related surprises of the season. As long as he keeps the production up, he should continue to stave off Davion Mitchell as the best option alongside De'Aaron Fox.
