Huerter put up eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 102-98 victory over the Nuggets.

Huerter has been a consistent contributor in Sacramento's starting lineup this season, averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks over 29.6 minutes in his last 16 games. Although he has been cold from three (20.0 percent in his last five games), look for him to get back on track after the All-Star break.