Huerter will enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Huerter will return to the first unit Wednesday after coming off the bench last time out in favor of Chris Duarte (knee) who has been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason. Huerter is expected to remain the Kings' starting two guard during the regular season and could see a couple more minutes if Duarte's injury hampers him to open up the 82-game season