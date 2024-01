Huerter finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 victory over the Mavericks.

Huerter has posted 50.0 percent shooting on 8.0 threes per game across his last six contests, sparking Sacramento's offense to the level of production that carried them to the playoffs last year. An exploitable matchup awaits on Monday against the shorthanded Grizzlies.