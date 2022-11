Huerter contributed 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over Memphis.

Huerter has knocked down eight of his last 18 shots from beyond the arc, and he's scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games. He's managed to consistently stuff the stat sheet so far this season, averaging 16.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 16 matchups this season.