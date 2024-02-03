Huerter notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 133-122 win over Indiana.

Huerter scored double-digits for the eighth time in the past nine games, continuing arguably his best stretch of the season. He has been a top 75 player over the past month, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 triples. He doesn't offer a lot outside of points and threes, but does just enough in both assists and steals to warrant a roster spot, at least while his shot is dropping.