Huerter had 25 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

The Kings played Monday's contest without top scorer De'Aaron Fox, who sat out with a hamstring injury. Huerter ensured that the team didn't miss a beat, leading Sacramento in scoring and finishing second with eight assists -- his second-highest total this season. Huerter was especially effective from beyond the arc, where he knocked down six of 10 attempts. The shooting guard is playing arguably his best ball of the season, averaging 23.0 points, 4.8 dimes, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 three-pointers while shooting 63.0 percent from the field (including 58.6 percent from deep) over his past four games.