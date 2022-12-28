Huerter provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to Denver.

Huerter shot at least 50 percent from the floor for the fourth time in his last five games, turning things around after a lean period earlier in the month. After a red-hot start to the season, he has now settled in to be the 92nd-ranked player in standard formats. While his upside is somewhat capped, his role is set in stone, and given the Kings will be doing everything in their power to make the playoffs, he should be a solid top-100 asset ROS.