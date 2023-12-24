Huerter notched two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 15 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

It looked like Huerter had come out of his funk against the Suns, but he came back to earth again after his 13-point effort. Huerter has broken the 10-point scoring barrier only four times in his past 10 games, forcing De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray to carry the offense. Malik Monk (foot) wasn't around to pick up the slack, and he's been useful during Huerter's slump.