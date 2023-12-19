Huerter had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes during Monday's 143-131 victory over the Wizards.

Huerter might have reached double-digit scoring numbers for the second game in a row, something he hadn't done since early December, but he continues to struggle with his shot, particularly from three-point range. He's shooting just 35.4 percent from deep over his last 10 games, which is a sizable downgrade compared to the 40.7 percent he's posted throughout the entire campaign.