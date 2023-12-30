Huerter suffered a left hand injury during Friday's game against the Hawks and will not return, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports. He finished with seven points, three rebounds, one assist and a three-pointer in 10 minutes.

This is a tough blow for the Kings, although the severity of the injury is not yet known. If Huerter is forced to miss additional time, Malik Monk could see even more minutes and Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell could be more involved as well.