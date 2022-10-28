Huerter (wrist) went to the locker room early Thursday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter picked up a left wrist injury and was forced to head to the locker room early Thursday. The guard recorded seven points, two assists and two rebounds in 15 minutes before exiting. Expect Malik Monk and Terence Davis to see extended minutes while Huerter is out.