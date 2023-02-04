Huerter chipped in 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to the Pacers.

Huerter notched a season-high four steals in the loss, putting together a well-rounded performance. His production has been up and down over the past two weeks, culminating in what has been fringe top-120 value in nine-category formats. He is seeing at least 30 minutes on most nights and with the Kings pushing hard to make the playoffs, his role should continue to stick ROS.

More News