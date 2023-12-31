Huerter (hand), who's listed as questionable, is participating in the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter has started Sacramento's past 18 contests and appears on track to suit up Sunday night, but his official availability likely won't be known until shortly before the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Kings' rotation will be at full strength if Huerter can play, although he's averaged just 6.8 points in 18.0 minutes across his last five contests.