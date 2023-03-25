Huerter posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 135-127 victory over Phoenix.

Huerter missed two games with a knee injury, but it certainly didn't seem to give him any problems during Friday's win. The Kings lost De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) in the third quarter and Huerter stepped up in a big way. If Fox is held out for Saturday's contest, we should expect another solid line from Huerter, who has scored in double figures in all but one game this season, and has eight double-doubles to his credit. The Kings would likely not be third in the West without Huerter's prolific production. He currently averages 18.2 shot attempts per game with a 51.6 percent conversion rate.