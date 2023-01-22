Huerter finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-127 loss to the 76ers.

Though Huerter's usage has fallen below 20 percent in each of his last three games, he's still averaging 17.3 points during that stretch thanks in large part to shooting 55.3 percent from the field. Huerter has made some improvement with his shooting efficiency in 2022-23, but expect his scoring to begin to tail off in the games to come once he inevitably veers closer to his season-long rate of 48.5 percent from the field.