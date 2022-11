Huerter finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 120-114 win over the Lakers.

Huerter stuffed the stat sheet and was a big part of Sacramento's second half comeback. Through 11 contests, Huerter is supplying 16.5 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting -- both career-best marks. He's raining in a ridiculous 50.0 percent of his threes on 7.5 nightly attempts thus far.