Huerter (shoulder) underwent successful surgery to repair his torn left labrum, he will be out for the remainder of the season but should be a full-go for 2024-25, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reported Wednesday.
Huerter officially went through the surgery without any issues, thus beginning a lengthy rehab process. He'll look to move past a somewhat disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing with career lows in minutes per game (24.4) and three-point percentage (36.1) in 64 games (59 starts). Huerter will be entering his final year of a four-year, $65 million contract he signed with the Hawks back in 2021, and could see his playing time increase next season if the Kings don't retain pending free agent Malik Monk.
