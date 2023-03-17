Huerter exited Thursday's game against the Nets after suffering what is expected to be a right hamstring strain. He did not return and will have the injury examined Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was initially ruled out of Thursday's game with a right leg injury, but it appears as though he sustained a strained hamstring. With the fantasy playoffs nearing, managers should be on the lookout for more information on Huerter's status Friday and may need to seek out replacements in the event of a multi-game absence.