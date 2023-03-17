Huerter exited Thursday's game against the Nets after suffering what is expected to be a right hamstring strain. He did not return and will have the injury examined Friday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was initially ruled out of Thursday's game with a right leg injury, but it appears as though he sustained a strained hamstring. With the fantasy playoffs nearing, managers should be on the lookout for more information on Huerter's status Friday and may need to seek out a replacement in the event of a multi-game absence.