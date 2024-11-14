Huerter totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over the Suns.

Huerter stepped up after DeMar DeRozan (back) exited the game and blew well past his previous season high with 22 points. While Heurter has held on to a starting role with Sacramento, his production has been spotty in recent weeks. DeRozan has inherited a sizable role in the offense that his limits Huerter's involvement, but he has the ability to pop with double-digit totals on occasion.