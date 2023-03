Huerter (right hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Nets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter exited the contest after playing just six minutes and will finish the contest scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT) with two rebounds and one assist. Malik Monk and Terence Davis should see a bump in playing time for the remainder of the contest. Huerter will have a chance to return to the hardwood Saturday against the Wizards.